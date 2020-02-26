StockMarketWire.com - Aircraft leasing company Avation said it had signed an operating lease with Transportes Aeromar for an aircraft engine, marking the company's foray into the aircraft engine lease business.
The Pratt and Whitney PW127M engine would be operated in support of the fleet of Aeromar Airlines, which currently had 10 ATR aircraft serving 25 routes from Mexico City.
'We and also our airline clients occasionally lease engines when needed, we see this is a valued added business line which certain airline clients may find useful,' Avation.
At 9:31am: [LON:AVAP] Avation Plc share price was -4p at 276p
