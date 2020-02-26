StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre REIT Capital & Regional said it had appointed David Hunter as chairman.
Hunter was currently chairman at Custodian REIT and a non-executive director of GCP Student Living and also a senior adviser to ICG-Longbow, a real estate debt fund manager.
Hunter, expected to take up the role at the end of the company's annual general meeting on 20 May, replaced Hugh Scott-Barrett, who after 12 years at the company, said he would not seek re-election as chairman.
At 9:50am: [LON:CAL] Capital Regional PLC share price was +2.65p at 203.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
