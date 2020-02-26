StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Adecco detailed a plan to buyback €600m of shares after reporting a jump in net income despite a slight fall in revenue as economic growth and staffing markets slowed in Europe and North America.
The company said it would launch a €600m share buyback in addition to a proposed dividend of CHF 2.50 per share.
In 2019, net income rose 58% to €72m on-year even as revenues fell 2%.
The company delivered €140m in productivity savings, and pledged to meet its target for 2020.
'We remain committed to achieving the EUR 250m GrowTogether productivity target for 2020, and to leveraging our 360 HR solutions ecosystem to support the success of our clients and candidates, and to deliver profitable growth,' Adecco said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
