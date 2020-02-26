StockMarketWire.com - African phosphate developer Kropz said a subsidiary had sourced a R30m ($1.98m) loan from major shareholder ARC Fund.
Interest was a prime rate as quoted by ABSA Bank, currently 9.75%, plus 400 basis points.
The money had been lent to 74%-owned subsidiary Kropz Elandsfontein.
ARC was also Kropz Elandsfontein's 26% black economic empowerment shareholder in South Africa.
The funding would enable Kropz Elandsfontein to progress with modifications required at the Elandsfontein phosphate project that were announced earlier this month.
'The immediate commencement of the execution plan and procurement of long lead time items will better enable Kropz Elandsfontein to meet its new target date for commercial production in the 2021 fourth quarter,' Kropz said.
