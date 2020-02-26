StockMarketWire.com - Jangada Mines reported positive initial results from a drilling program at its Pitombeiras vanadium project in Brazil.
Each of three drill holes intersected vanadium titanomagnetite mineralisation.
Results included intersecting 38 metres at 0.558% vanadium oxide, 11.31% titanium and 38.40% iron.
'These initial results continue to underscore the strong prospectivity of our Pitombeiras project,' chairman Brian McMaster said.
'We are therefore delighted with the results received to-date and look forward to delivering further results in the coming months as the drilling programme continues to progress on schedule.'
At 1:19pm: [LON:JAN] Jangada Mines Plc Ord Gbp0.0004 share price was -0.15p at 2.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
