StockMarketWire.com - Tri-Star Resources said the chief executive of 40%-owned Strategic & Precious Metals Processing, Steven Din, had stood down to pursue other business interests.

Strategic & Precious Metals Processing owned an antimony and gold production facility in Oman.

Chief operating officer Joel Montgomery had been appointed acting CEO.


At 1:47pm: [LON:TSTR] TriStar Resources PLC share price was -0.1p at 14.25p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com