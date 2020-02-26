StockMarketWire.com - Tri-Star Resources said the chief executive of 40%-owned Strategic & Precious Metals Processing, Steven Din, had stood down to pursue other business interests.
Strategic & Precious Metals Processing owned an antimony and gold production facility in Oman.
Chief operating officer Joel Montgomery had been appointed acting CEO.
At 1:47pm: [LON:TSTR] TriStar Resources PLC share price was -0.1p at 14.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
