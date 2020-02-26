StockMarketWire.com - Property and car park developer Town Centre Securities posted narrower first-half losses thanks to a shallower falls in the value of its portfolio.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through December amounted to £0.24, compared to losses of £8.71m.
Revenue was broadly flat at £15.82m, compared to £15.81m.
The company held its dividend steady at 3.25p per share.
At 2:13pm: [LON:TOWN] Town Centre Securities PLC share price was -3p at 221p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
