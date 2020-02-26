StockMarketWire.com - Egdon Resources posted a rise in first-half production and said it was on track to meet its first full-year guidance.
Output for the six months through January rose to 32,758 barrels of oil equivalent, or at an average of 178 boe per day, up from 30,026 boe on-year.
Egdon Resources said its guidance for the full year of 130-140 boepd for the remains valid.
'2020 has started positively for Egdon, with continued strong production across our portfolio,' chief executive Mark Abbott said.
'Our current focus is on the Wressle field development, where we are working to discharge the planning conditions ahead of commencing site works.'
'We will provide shareholders with a detailed update on Wressle and the Biscathorpe project following joint venture meetings in the coming weeks.'
At 2:19pm: [LON:EDR] Egdon Resources PLC share price was 0p at 3.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: