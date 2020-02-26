StockMarketWire.com - Location data verification company Location Sciences said it expected the upcoming release of Android 11 later this year to have a positive impact on the adoption of its Verify product.
The company noted its shares had fallen recently amid expectations that new privacy features on Android 11 would lead to users opting out of sharing location data.
'The launch of Android 11 will drive a further decrease of already scarce high-quality location data as well as an increase in the use of poor-quality and fraudulent location data,' chief executive Mark Slade said.
'We see this as a tremendous opportunity for Location Sciences to drive the adoption of Verify across the AdTech ecosystem and be part of the solution which drives return on investment for advertisers.'
At 3:49pm: [LON:LSAI] Location Sciences Group Plc share price was -0.08p at 1.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
