StockMarketWire.com - Specialist CRO pharmaceutical services company has appointed a chief financial officer to the board.
Leo Toole joins the firm having held senior positions at Procter and Gamble, ResMed and Sublimity Therapeutics.
Through positions in multinational companies across Europe and in the venture capital space in the UK and Ireland, he has extensive experience in building finance teams, corporate development, equity and debt financing, public markets, and mergers and acquisitions.
Cathal Friel, executive chairman of Open Orphan, said: 'Leo brings with him a wealth of experience which will be invaluable to us at what is an exciting time for Open Orphan as we steer the company to profitability in the coming months and increasing deal flow and revenue in the year ahead, he is a great addition to the board.
'These are exciting times for Open Orphan because following the acquisition of hVIVO we are now the world leader in the provision of viral challenge study models and, as such, we are ideally positioned to provide assistance and help to vaccine manufacturers and governments around the world to successfully deal with and in the search for solutions to the Coronavirus outbreak.'
