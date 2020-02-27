StockMarketWire.com - Challenging trading conditions has resulted in a 3% fall in group revenue for global packaging supplier, Mondi.
According to its final results for the full year to December 31, group revenue in 2019 reached £7.2m, down from £7.4m the year previous.
Basic underlying earnings per share dropped 10% in 2019 when compared with the year previous.
Mondi Group Chief Executive Officer designate, Andrew King, said he remained confident in the structural growth drivers in the packaging sectors in which the firm operates.
'Heightened macro-economic uncertainties are likely to continue to affect markets in the short term and, while we are seeing indications of stability in pricing in certain segments, we start the year with lower prices across our key paper grades,' he added.
'Input cost relief, our ongoing profit improvement programmes and customer-centric innovation initiatives, and the benefits from our capital expenditure pipeline will continue to support our performance.' Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
