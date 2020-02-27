StockMarketWire.com - Lender Amigo reported a fall in profit as revenue was hurt by higher impairments amid challenges in its collections business.
For the nine-month period ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit fell to £53,5m from £79m on-year as revenue increased 8.5% o £218m, with the net loan book increasing 3.8% to £722.3m.
Provisions for impairment to revenue rose to £68.7m from £48.7m which the company blamed on resource constraints within its collections business. But it had since hired a new chief operating officer to address headwinds in the business.
'Amigo remains in an offer period, with our strategic review and formal sale process ongoing,' the company said.
