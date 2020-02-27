StockMarketWire.com - Total full year net revenue for Reckitt Benckiser reached £12,846m in 2019, with growth of 0.8% on a like for like basis.
The majority of the revenue and profits were generated outside of the UK, according to the group, which resulted in a 1.2% increase to net revenue due to the depreciation of sterling against the weighted average of currencies being operated in.
Taking this into account, the total net revenue growth at actual rates was 2% for the year, the firm said. On a geographical basis, Europe, Australia and New Zealand returned to growth across both 'health' and 'hygiene home'.
North America, meanwhile, saw in-market consumption growth ahead of net revenue, due mainly to retailer destocking and supply challenges in the Health business.
The group confirmed its plan to invest £2 billion in the business over the next three years, which will an increase investment behind the digital capability, in-market competitiveness and operational resilience, particularly in customer service.
The investment follows a strategic review of Reckitt Benckiser that took place during the final quarter of 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
