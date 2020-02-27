StockMarketWire.com - Finncap warned of weaker second-half performance in its mergers and acquisitions division amid slower-than-expected deal activity, while its equity market division was expected to deliver performance in line with that recorded in the first half of the financial year.
The timetable for deals in its M&A division had lengthened, and as a result, performance would be below that seen in the first half of the year, the company warned.
Since 1 April 2019, the company had signed, which provided 'confidence' in the outlook for the division and the delayed transactions were expected to benefit the first quarter of 2021, it added.
'Overall the board expects that the Group's trading performance for the second half of the financial year will be broadly breakeven, and that the group will trade profitably for the financial year,' Finncap said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
