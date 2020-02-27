StockMarketWire.com - The chief executive of Persimmon, David Jenkinson, has confirmed he will be stepping down from his role 'in due course'.
Mr Jenkinson has spent 23 years at the UK housebuilder and will remain as CEO 'for as long as the business requires', the company said.
Roger Devlin, chairman of Persimmon, said the board was grateful for the early indication of his intention to step down from his role.
He added: 'As chief executive he quickly set about designing and implementing a programme of change and started the process of resetting the culture of the business.
'Under his leadership Persimmon has invested in a range of customer care and quality initiatives, prioritised customers over volume, became the first UK housebuilder to implement a retention policy and will achieve an HBF 4-star rating.'
At 8:05am: [LON:PSN] Persimmon PLC share price was -106p at 2972p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
