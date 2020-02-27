StockMarketWire.com - Group revenue at Watches of Switzerland grew 12.8% to £257.9m in the 13 weeks to January 26, 2020.
According to the group's Q3 trading update, like for like sales were up 6.8%, driven by strong luxury watch sales across the UK and US. Online sales in the UK were up 20.8%.
During the quarter, the group refurbished three UK showrooms, including the expansion of the Rolex boutique on Regent Street and relocation of Omega boutique in Glasgow.
It also opened a new Goldsmiths showroom in Edinburgh and opened a new jewellery Fope boutique on Old Bond Street.
Year to date, group revenue reached £686.6m, a total year on year change of 15.6%.
At 8:20am: [LON:WOSG] Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC share price was -2.2p at 346.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: