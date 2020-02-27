StockMarketWire.com - Provident Financial has posted a 1.6% increase in its 2019 adjusted earnings and announced a rise in its dividend payout, following a 'good operational and financial recovery'.
The credit lender said adjust pre-tax profit reached £162m for the year to December 31, 2019, while the board proposed a final dividend of 16p per share - a 60% rise on 2018.
The group's total dividend per share stands at 25p per share for 2019, up 150% when compared with 2018 and represents a dividend cover of 1.9 times.
Statutory pre-tax profit was up 32.4% to £128.8m.
