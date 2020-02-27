StockMarketWire.com - UK bookmaker Flutter said profits fell by more than a third a quarter as a regulatory clampdown in the UK kept a lid on growth.
For the 12 months ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit fell 38% to £136m from £219m on-year as
Group underlying earnings (EBITDA) fell 15% to £385m, reflecting 'incremental tax and regulatory changes of £107m and our investment in the nascent US market,' the company said.
The UK Gambling Commission announced that it would introduce a ban on gambling by credit card from 14th April this year, and more regulatory changes would follow, impacting its Paddy Power betting business.
'PPB Online will see a number of regulatory changes this year. The annualised revenue impact of the recently announced restriction on UK credit card deposits will be about £20-to-25m,' Flutter said. 'We estimate that the decision to switch off a small number of B2B partners will result in a reduction in exchange revenues, equivalent to less than 1% of group revenues in 2020,' it added.
At 9:01am: [LON:FLTR] Flutter Entertainment PLC share price was -379p at 8447p
