StockMarketWire.com - Pre-tax profit at advertising giant WPP plummeted 22% in 2019 to £982m, with like for like sales falling 1%.
Revenue for the year to December 31, 2019, was up 1.4% to £13.23bn, but the firm's headline profit before interest and tax was down 5.8% to £1.62bn.
Mark Read, chief executive officer at WPP, said the company has met its guidance for 2019, with the year forming the foundation for the new WPP strategy.
'The second half of 2019 was stronger than the first, with performance improving globally and in the United States, our largest market,' he added. 'Our new offer of creativity powered by technology has resonated with clients, as we've seen in good retention rates and important wins.'
At 9:06am: [LON:WPP] Wpp PLC share price was -129.1p at 779.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: