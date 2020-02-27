StockMarketWire.com - Vistry Group has reported a rise in profit before exceptional items and tax of 12% for the year to December 31, 2019.
The operating margin rose to 17.0% despite continued backdrop of market uncertainty, while the group announced an additional £60m was to be returned to shareholders through bonus share issue in Jan 2020.
The group was formed from the acquisition of Linden Homes by Bovis Homes and the Partnerships & Regeneration businesses of Galliford Try.
At 9:15am: [LON:VTY] Vistry Group PLC share price was -49p at 1291p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: