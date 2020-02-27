StockMarketWire.com - Hikma Pharmaceuticals and Swiss-based Glenmark Specialty signed an exclusive US license agreement to commercialise a nasal spray used to treat seasonal allergic rhinitis.
Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark would be responsible for the continued development and regulatory approval of Ryaltris by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Hikma would be responsible for selling and marketing Ryaltris in the US following approval. and also have the ability to produce the product utilizing its nasal manufacturing capabilities in Columbus, the company said.
At 9:18am: [LON:HIK] Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC share price was +58.25p at 1883.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
