StockMarketWire.com - National Express saw its revenue jump to £2.74bn in 2019, up from £2.45bn a year previous.
In its full year results to December 31, 2019, the business saw its pre-tax profits rise from £177.7m in 2018 to £220m.
The company has also pledged not to purchase another diesel bus in the UK, with its target being to have a full zero emission bus fleet by 2030 and coach fleet by 2035.
It added that it expects its first electric coaches to be in service in 2021.
At 9:23am: [LON:NEX] National Express Group PLC share price was -8.5p at 404.1p
