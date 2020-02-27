StockMarketWire.com - A significant market deterioration led to a £87.6m drop in revenue for Vesuvius in 2019.
The company has reported a decline of trading profit, limited to £15.8m for the year ending December 31, 2019, a result of the acceleration of its restructuring efforts.
In spite of the lower revenue, the company saw a resilient return on sales at 10.6% during the period.
Over the year, Vesuvius made recurring savings of £16.4m and accelerated R&D efforts with the launch of 10 products, which as a percentage of sales increased to 16.3%, from 15.4% in 2018.
The full year dividend increased by 3.5% to 20.5p per share.
At 9:34am: [LON:VSVS] Vesuvius PLC share price was +17.5p at 428.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
