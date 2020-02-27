StockMarketWire.com - Like for like revenue at PPHE Hotel Group rose 5.2% in 2019 to reach £355.8m, as the group completed its £100m real estate investment programme.
Ebitda improved by 3.4% to £177.4m on a like-for-like basis, while reported Ebitda rose 8.6% to £122.9m.
The group proposed a final dividend of 20 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 37 pence per share (including the interim ordinary dividend of 17 pence per share), an increase of 5.7%.
At 9:46am: [LON:PPH] Pphe Hotel Group Limited share price was -15p at 1735p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
