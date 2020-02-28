UK
28/02/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
28/02/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
US
28/02/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
28/02/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
28/02/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
28/02/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
28/02/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance
28/02/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
28/02/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
28/02/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
EU
28/02/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m
28/02/2020 07:45 French Prelim GDP q/q
28/02/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
28/02/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
28/02/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
28/02/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
28/02/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
JP
28/02/2020 05:00 Housing Starts y/y
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com