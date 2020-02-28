StockMarketWire.com - Defence and aerospace engineer Meggitt said it had won a $73m contract from Bell Textron for the supply of ice protection components to the V-22 Osprey military aircraft.
The contract was valid for five years, with the components including composite de-icing propeller rotor blankets, heated spinners, fairings and pendulums.
'The Osprey is an iconic platform and we are grateful for the trust that Bell has once again placed in Meggitt to provide composite solutions that greatly enhance flight safety, efficiency and performance,' chief executive Tony Wood said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: