StockMarketWire.com - Alternative energy group Simec Atlantis Energy said chief financial officer Andrew Dagley was standing down, with immediate effect.
Dagley would remain an executive director on the company's board and lead the financing of the Uskmouth waste-to-energy conversion project.
He had been replaced as CFO by Stephen Hutt, who joined Atlantis as part of the acquisition of Green Highland Renewables in 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
