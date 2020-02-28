StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline Easyjet said it would consider suspending some flights amid softening demand across its European routes, including in Northern Italy, where coronavirus infections continued to mount. 'We will be making decisions to cancel some flights, particularly those into and out of Italy, as increased incidence of COVID-19 cases in Northern Italy,' had significantly softened demand and load factors, the company said.
'We are also seeing some slower demand across our other European markets.' To help mitigate the impact from COVID-19, EasyJet said it would focus on delivering operational efficiency and cost savings.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
