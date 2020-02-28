StockMarketWire.com - Ceramic materials manufacturer Surface Transforms booked a first-half loss after rising sales were offset by R&D spending.

Pre-tax losses for the seven months through December amounted to £1.76m, compared to losses of £1.51m for he six months through December 2018.

The company had changed its balance date to 31 December, from 30 November.

Revenue more than doubled to £1.45m.

'The board continues to expect gross margin percentages and overheads to be in line with previous guidance,' Surface Transforms said.




