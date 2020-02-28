StockMarketWire.com - Ceramic materials manufacturer Surface Transforms booked a first-half loss after rising sales were offset by R&D spending.
Pre-tax losses for the seven months through December amounted to £1.76m, compared to losses of £1.51m for he six months through December 2018.
The company had changed its balance date to 31 December, from 30 November.
Revenue more than doubled to £1.45m.
'The board continues to expect gross margin percentages and overheads to be in line with previous guidance,' Surface Transforms said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: