StockMarketWire.com - Leadership consultancy Norman Broadbent said chief financial officer Will Gerrand planned to leave the company in the near future to pursue other business interests.
The move comes after the company marked a return to profit in 2019, a milestone it said influenced Gerrand's decision to depart.
A process was underway to find a successor and ensure a smooth handover, Norman Broadbent.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
