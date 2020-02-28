StockMarketWire.com - Rockhopper Exploration said it had completed the sale of Egyptian assets to United Oil and Gas for $16m.
The deal included $11.5m cash and the issue of United shares representing about 18.5% of the latter's share capital.
The transaction represented a reverse takeover and United's shares were expected to begin trading again on AIM on Friday morning.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: