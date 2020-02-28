StockMarketWire.com - Payments company Wameja said its HomeSend payments hub joint venture with Mastercard saw higher average transaction volumes in the fourth quarter.
Transaction volumes for the three months through December rose 6% compared to the third quarter, while gross value flows rose 1.9%.
'HomeSend continued to show momentum in transaction numbers and gross value flows during the fourth quarter of 2019 and that positive trend has continued into 2020,' Wameja said.
At 8:01am: [LON:WJA] share price was +0.2p at 5.2p
