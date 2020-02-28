StockMarketWire.com - Engineering company Rolls-Royce narrowed its annual losses as it continued to work through a sweeping restructure plan and recover from faulty aircraft-engine issues.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to £891m, narrowing from monster losses of £2.95bn on-year.
Revenue rose 5% to £16.59bn and underlying 'core' operating profit rose 25% to £810m.
Rolls-Royce kept its dividend steady at 11.7p per share.
'After a challenging first half, we had a good end to 2019, delivering 25% growth in full year underlying operating profit and an encouraging level of free cash flow,' chief executive Warren East said.
'Our restructuring efforts gained momentum, with run-rate cost savings of £269m.'
East said the company had made ground fixing up a problem in its Trent 1000 aircraft engines and remained on traget to reduce aircraft on ground to single digits by the end of June. At 8:15am: [LON:RR.] RollsRoyce Holdings PLC share price was +12.7p at 629.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
