StockMarketWire.com - Online trading group Plus500 said it was trading 'substantially' ahead in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the final quarter of 2019.
'The company is pleased to report a significant increase in levels of customer trading activity,' it said.
Still, Plus500 said it was too early to say what impact that outperformance would have in 2020, given heightened levels of volatility in the market may not persist.
'The company will issue further trading updates as appropriate, with its first quarter update scheduled as usual to be issued in April,' Plus500 said.
At 8:43am: [LON:PLUS] Plus500 LTD share price was +15.7p at 892.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
