StockMarketWire.com - Dual-listed Paris-based company Novacyt said it had signed its first major distribution agreement for its coronavirus test, with a global life sciences company.
The company would supply the test to two Asian territories outside mainland China.
Initial sale were anticipated to be £2.1m during the first six months of the agreement, for which first sales were expected in March.
Novacyt said it had also signed an original equipment manufacturer agreement with a US healthcare group for the manufacture and sale of its research-use-only coronavirus tests.
As of 27 February, the company said it had sold over £0.93m of CE-mark and research-use-only tests.
'Since launching its CE-mark test, the company is experiencing high levels of interest in its product, Novacyt said.
At 9:04am: [LON:NCYT] Novacyt S.A share price was +3p at 127.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
