StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Symphony International welcomed news that portfolio holding Minor International had boosted its annual adjusted profit.
Minor's core net profit for the year through December rose 23% after jumping 53% in the fourth quarter.
The increase was attributable to its consolidation of the NH Hotel Group and improved results from hotel operations and mixed-use activities.
At 9:12am: [LON:SIHL] Symphony International Holdings Ltd share price was -0.05p at 0.47p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: