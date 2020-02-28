StockMarketWire.com - Irish homebuilder Glenveagh Properties said revenue more than trebled on increased home sales at higher prices.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, revenue more than trebled to €284.6m from €84.2m on-year, with sales rising to 844 units from 275 units.
The average selling price for the year rose to €332k from €287k.
Looking ahead, Glenveagh said the market backdrop remained favourable with 'significant institutional and private demand for housing.' 'The company is well-positioned to deliver a successful outcome for 2020 and the Board remains confident that the results will be in line with its expectations.'
At 9:17am: [LON:GLV] Glenveagh Properties Plc share price was -0.05p at 0.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
