StockMarketWire.com - Hostel group Safestay said it would no longer acquire a hostel in Prague after the owner was unable to satisfy 'certain conditions'.
The company said it had completed the acquisition of the Bratislava and Warsaw hostels from Dreamgroup Management for €2.7m as planned.
But it was also planning to acquire a third hostel in Prague as part of a portfolio.
'There is no cost to the company, which continues to trade from its existing Prague location,' Safestay said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: