StockMarketWire.com - AstraZeneca said it had completed the sale of the global commercial rights of its hypertension medicines to Atnahs Pharma for up to $390m.
The divestment was previously announced in late-January.
Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca received a payment of $350m from Atnahs and would also receive future sales-contingent payments of up to $40m between 2020 and 2022.
The hypertension medicine in the agreement included inderal (propranolol), Tenormin (atenolol), Tenoretic (atenolol, chlorthalidone fixed-dose combination), Zestril (lisinopril) and Zestoretic (lisinopril, hydrochlorothiazide fixed-dose combination).
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
