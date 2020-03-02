StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Strategic Minerals said an arbitrator in the US would make a decision on a long-running claim against one of its major customers by 30 May.
The company had been in dispute with the customer over purchases from its Cobre magnitite stockpile in New Mexico.
Strategic Minerals also announced that its access to the Cobre stockpile had been rolled over until 31 March 2021.
The latest rollover represented the eighth roll over of access since an original agreement in 2020.
In relation to the arbitration, the company said a single arbitrator had been appointed.
He had agreed to undertake the process by written submissions, which Strategic Mineral said should result in the cost of pursuing the action being lower.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
