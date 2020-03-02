StockMarketWire.com - Alternative energy group Simec Atlantis Energy said it had produced 100 tonnes of waste-derived fuel pellets for large-scale combustion testing.
The pellets would be used at the Uskmouth power station in Wales after its conversion from a coal-fired operation.
The company said it had also completed large-scale milling tests on the pellets.
'This is a key milestone for the project and provides further confidence that the energy pellets developed as a high calorific value, low cost alternative to coal are able to be produced in commercial quantities and can be milled using industry standard designs,' the company said.
The next stage in the project would be for Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe to conduct final large-scale combustion trials in the second quarter of 2020.
These would validate combustion system design, prior to concluding EPC contract negotiations with lead project partners.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: