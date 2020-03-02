StockMarketWire.com - Digital services provider Kainos said it had acquired US-based Intuitive Technologies for an undisclosed amount.
IntuitiveTEK, an advisor in the areas of financial consolidation, budgeting, planning, forecasting, reporting and accounting solutions, was founded in 2010,
'We see this acquisition as an important step to deepen our expertise in Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud in the United States, where we continue to see growing demand from clients in modernizing their planning and financial management processes,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
