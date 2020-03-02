StockMarketWire.com - Solo Oil said it had terminated a proposed reversed takeover deal with energy company One-Dyas and was no longer talking to the group.
Solo Oil said it expected to have sufficient cash resources to meet current firm budgeted commitments in Tanzania, and to cover general working capital needs for the remainder of 2020.
The deal had been derailed by a drop in European gas prices, the target assets being subject to higher operating and capital spending and political uncertainty during the fund raising period.
'Despite the disappointment of not being able to complete the proposed transaction on mutually acceptable terms, the board remains committed to the company's broader European gas strategy as previously communicated,' Solo OIl said.
'The board and management continue to work with its advisers to identify additional opportunities with producing reserves and future development characteristics that would allow the company to realise the benefit from undertaking an acquisition during a cyclical price low in the gas market.'
'To that end, the company is in discussions with several separate vendors in respect of complementary acquisition portfolios. Further updates will be provided if and when appropriate.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
