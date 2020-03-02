StockMarketWire.com - Remote tracking technology group Starcom posted a full-year loss after rising sales were offset by R&D, marketing and administrative costs.
Pre-tax losses for the year through December amounted to $1.02m, compared to losses of $0.83m on-year.
Revenue rose 4% to $6.8m and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation amounted to $0.30m, swinging from a small loss of $8k on-year.
'I am pleased to report another year of progress for the company, moving into EDITBA positive for the first time, which we believe is a turning point and a clear indication of the company's future performance,' chief executive Avi Hartmann said.
'Based on our existing range of products, mature technology, global client base, recurring SaaS revenues and substantial sales pipeline, the company anticipates continued growth in 2020.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: