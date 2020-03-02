StockMarketWire.com - Cloud computing company Beeks Financial Cloud said first-half profit rose 46% as revenue increased by nearly fifth amid growing demand for cloud services by financial institutions.
For the six months ended 31 December 2019, underlying pre-tax profit rose 46% to £0.60m on-year and revenue increased by 23% to £4.29m.
The company held its dividend steady at 0.20p per share.
Beeks Financial Cloud said current trading was positive and within the range of market expectations. At 8:06am: [LON:BKS] Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc share price was +1p at 100.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
