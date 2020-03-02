StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Wizz Air said it had agreed to form an Abu Dhabi-based joint venture with Abu Dhabi Developmental.
The venture, dubbed Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, would be a low-cost airline that would launch its operations at Abu Dhabi International Airport in the fall of 2020.
'The agreement is a major milestone in the launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a new Emirati low-cost airline based in the UAE's capital,' the company said.
'Wizz Air Abu Dhabi plans to start operations in the second half of the year, bringing low fares paired with a high-quality on-board experience to a range of destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.'
At 8:20am: [LON:WIZZ] Wizz Air Holdings PLC share price was +74p at 3489p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
