StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality services provider Dev Clever said the Nottinghamshire Police had commissioned the company's virtual reality careers guidance experience platforms for a pilot programme to determine their impact on facilitating a reduction in re-offending youths.
The proposed pilot combined both of Dev Clever's Educate platforms, VICTAR VR and Launchyourcareer.com, to support first-time offenders with immersive virtual reality.
'This would connect them with relevant employers, higher educators and apprenticeship providers to help them into further education, employment or training, in order to achieve their career ambitions and goals, reducing their risk of re-offending,' the company said.
At 8:59am: [LON:DEV] share price was -0.05p at 3.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
