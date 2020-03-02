StockMarketWire.com - Isle and Man financial service group Manx Financial said subsidiary Conister Bank had agreed to up its stake in Beer Swaps to 75% for about £0.5m.
Beer Swaps, trading as Brewkit Rentals, provided equipment finance and rental products to UK-based craft and micro-breweries.
Conister Bank acquired its current 20% stake in Beer Swaps in 2018 and has an option to acquire the lot by April 2021.
At 9:09am: [LON:MFX] Manx Financial Group PLC share price was 0p at 9.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
