StockMarketWire.com - Cancer and fibrosis focused Redx Pharma said healthcare investor Redmile had agreed to provide, together with Sofinnova Partners, it with up to £26.3m of funding.
Redmile had agreed to subscribe for 11.5m new Redx shares at 11.2p each.
In addition, it would provide Redx with £5m of short-term debt funding.
Redmile and Sofinnova Partners also intended to provide an around £20m convertible loan.
The immediate subscription proceeds of £1.3m for new shares would serve to extend the company's cash runway until the end of April and be used for general working capital purposes.
'The board is pleased that it is able to bring this period of uncertainty regarding an offer for the company to an end,' chairman Iain Ross said.
'We believe that with Redmile and Sofinnova Partners support we will be able to secure a way forward for the company that delivers better value for shareholders.'
At 9:16am: [LON:REDX] Redx Pharma Plc share price was +2p at 9.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: