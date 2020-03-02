StockMarketWire.com - Tekcapital said portfolio company and alternative salt producer Salarius had signed an agreement with a natural foods distributor to launch North American sales of a low-sodium snack line.
The distributor was one of North America's largest natural food wholesalers, Tekcapital said, without identifying the company.
Tekcapital currently owned 91.7% of Salarius.
'This agreement represents an important milestone for Salarius' new potato chip snack line, enabling unprecedented reach of SaltMe! products into consumer outlets of every size in North America,' it said.
'Purchase orders and shipping of the product are expected in the second quarter 2020 to multiple distribution centers for all four flavour crisps being launched by the company.'
At 9:22am: [LON:TEK] Tekcapital share price was +0.5p at 4.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: